Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holder Private Management Group Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; American Software (AMSWA) Market Value Rose While Ashford Capital Management Lowered by $1.11 Million Its Holding

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 220,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 378,851 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 31,697 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 72.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 512,046 shares. Brown Management Lc holds 4.12M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc stated it has 44,082 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,910 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 158,895 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Pnc Fincl Service Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Street Corporation reported 545,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 36,743 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 13,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 24,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 538,991 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 86,670 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility E (EEMV) by 16,688 shares to 27,729 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2019: DPW, QCOM, AAPL, ERIC, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of AMSWA earnings conference call or presentation 19-Jun-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Software, Inc. Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Results Conference Call on the Web – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Software (AMSWA) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Software: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grab These 6 Stocks That Boast Substantial Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Lakes wins $70M award for San Jacinto River project – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Small Cap Stocks Priced Below $20 for Strong Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Menta Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp holds 0% or 16,751 shares in its portfolio. 24,086 were reported by Petrus Tru Com Lta. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 705,429 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Eam Lc has invested 0.39% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 38,025 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Deltec Asset Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 14,000 shares. Moreover, Wynnefield Capital Inc has 5.63% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1.33M shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 8,748 shares to 890,152 shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).