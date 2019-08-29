Great Lakes Advisors Upped National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding; BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS ORDINARY SHARE (BMBRF) Shorts Lowered By 0.84%

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 67,541 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 1.59M shares with $42.49M value, up from 1.53M last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 3.39 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited invested 1.66% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Conning Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 40,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 102,850 shares. Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt has 0.17% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 26,274 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 220 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or accumulated 0.51% or 59,125 shares. First Eagle Ltd Liability reported 1.67% stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 22,084 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 31,500 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 33,065 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 53.89% above currents $19.17 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $35 target. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31.

