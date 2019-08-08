Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Netapp (NTAP) Position By $1.35 Million; FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (FNMAS) Shorts Down By 2.43%

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 47.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 19,629 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 21,571 shares with $1.50M value, down from 41,200 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) had a decrease of 2.43% in short interest. FNMAS’s SI was 6.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.43% from 7.05 million shares previously. With 1.50M avg volume, 5 days are for FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS)’s short sellers to cover FNMAS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 85,783 shares traded. Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 59,419 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 1.07M were reported by Millennium Ltd Co. Baystate Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 2,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 952,460 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 198,902 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 208 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thomas White Limited owns 15,999 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 122,378 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 12,570 shares. 38,474 are held by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc. Financial Serv stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Numerixs Technologies accumulated 15,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.39M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 17,334 shares to 135,264 valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adtalem Global Ed Inc stake by 12,183 shares and now owns 78,468 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas (NYSE:PZN) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. NetApp had 25 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

