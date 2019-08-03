Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed By $8.92 Million Its Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake; Bloom Tree Partners Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $9.95 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) stake by 84.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 307,603 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 55,556 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 363,159 last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 428,327 shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 255,691 shares with $46.65 million value, down from 310,381 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $419.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 11,298 shares to 54,244 valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) stake by 3,167 shares and now owns 7,349 shares. Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc stated it has 202,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Counsel holds 14,660 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 207,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 1.53M were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp owns 769,399 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 788,623 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 21,426 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 709,813 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 532,703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 143 shares. Allstate owns 0.03% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 42,638 shares.