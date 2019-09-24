Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed By $8.59 Million Its Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Holding; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)’s Sentiment Is 0.45

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.19 million shares, down from 1.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) stake by 61.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 537,018 shares as Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 336,332 shares with $5.58 million value, down from 873,350 last quarter. Umpqua Holdings Corp now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 307,351 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.65 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 62,757 shares to 261,350 valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 44,031 shares and now owns 366,968 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Tr Intl Valu (CIVIX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 49,637 shares. Hartford Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 31,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 310,444 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc reported 756,365 shares. First Citizens Bank has 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 27,985 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 409,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 190,000 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 359,848 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 20,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 462,295 are held by Foundry Llc. Bank Of America De holds 1.92 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. for 43,375 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc owns 1,667 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 185,283 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 4,361 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $220.61 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.