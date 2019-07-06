Great Lakes Advisors Stake in Genpact Limited (G) Upped as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Regent Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 765.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,010 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 11,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 375,468 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 55,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser has 68,238 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.66M shares. Cooke & Bieler LP has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aqr Management Lc owns 17.98 million shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. 205,538 are owned by Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 3.74 million shares stake. Australia-based Platinum has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 4.84 million shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Llc holds 0.32% or 10,448 shares. America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Mitchell Cap Management owns 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,518 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,811 shares. Central Savings Bank & Company reported 0.38% stake. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.8% or 299,218 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,235 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap holds 0.04% or 176,839 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 3.17M shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,992 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,506 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,057 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 28,449 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 4,630 shares. Fort LP holds 0.52% or 74,011 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 30,544 shares. Fil accumulated 4.80 million shares. Dalton Invs Limited Liability Company owns 12.2% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 794,319 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).