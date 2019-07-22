Great Lakes Advisors Raised Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Holding by $5.05 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 649,994 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,892 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34 million, up from 508,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.20 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares to 521,313 shares, valued at $82.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 819,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 346,897 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Advisors Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Pennsylvania Trust Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,621 shares. Whittier reported 101 shares. Axa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 67,848 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 367 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 32,626 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 38,082 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.81% or 14,349 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 5,820 shares. Moreover, Rech Glob Investors has 0.13% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4.05 million shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 9,677 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67M for 22.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 18,078 shares to 162,337 shares, valued at $19.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 7,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,995 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,412 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa invested in 27,874 shares. 193,330 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fort Lp reported 1,654 shares stake. Cohen And Steers stated it has 35,012 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 518,585 shares. Security National Trust invested in 3,661 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,847 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 69,429 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 170,935 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7.97 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,472 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp reported 2.27 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.