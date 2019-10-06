Great Lakes Advisors Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Has Raised by $6.33 Million; Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Share Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 67,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 152,852 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, up from 85,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 678,421 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 393.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Seaport District Unveils 2019 Summer Concert Series On The Rooftop at Pier 17® In Partnership With Live Nation – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Howard Hughes opens residential tower Aeo in Honolulu: Slideshow – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Busboys and Poets to open in Columbia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 346,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Llc holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc accumulated 4,350 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,043 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP owns 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 6,554 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 6,300 shares. Mad River Investors has 8.94% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 82,392 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,241 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd has 14,500 shares. Numerixs Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. Swift Run Cap Limited Com invested 5.13% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bartlett & Limited Liability invested in 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Bankshares Usa accumulated 2,867 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Voya Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 8,348 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pinnacle West (PNW) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Proposition 127 crashes as voters reject renewable energy mandate – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “APS, Pinnacle West CEO Don Brandt to retire in November – Phoenix Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS to invest in and deploy solar battery projects – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Lc reported 15,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 264,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.06% or 3,450 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 6,575 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.11% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 4,038 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 188,533 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 14,701 shares. Victory Inc accumulated 325,983 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Twin Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).