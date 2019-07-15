Great Lakes Advisors Position in Abm Industries (ABM) Raised as Stock Rose; Ao Smith (AOS) Stake Held by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 1.15M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (ABM) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 90,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,177 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, up from 213,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 216,872 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. The insider JONES PAUL W sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,500 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Strs Ohio reported 1,790 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 247,490 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 77,727 shares stake. Alps Advisors reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 193,043 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.01% or 6,429 shares in its portfolio. Twin Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,580 shares. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 26,903 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 0.26% or 1.97M shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Covington holds 160 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7,777 shares to 59,978 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,656 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).