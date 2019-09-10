Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Its Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Stake by $388,850 as Share Value Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its Toyota Motor (TM) Stake by $502,200; Stock Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 7,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 59,978 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 137,707 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 106,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 65,285 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 43,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions reported 196 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). 23,125 are owned by Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership. 3.23 million were accumulated by Wasatch. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). 31,231 were accumulated by Comerica State Bank. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Epoch Prtnrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 159,270 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $35.88M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,369 shares to 116,027 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 37,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL).