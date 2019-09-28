Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Prologis (PLD) Stake; Last Week The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -4.04% below currents $21.54 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 22.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Downgrade

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 5,312 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 49,932 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 44,620 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $54.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.02 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,079 shares to 56,260 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 36,894 shares and now owns 56,885 shares. Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advsrs Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Conning Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co holds 2,435 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company owns 432 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 0.3% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Honeywell Int accumulated 187,173 shares or 5.82% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 250,539 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.42% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc has 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hightower Limited Co holds 102,631 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.07% or 123,715 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Recognized for Industry-Leading Global ESG Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Your Own Landlord With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 387,528 were accumulated by Principal Group. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 618,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.24M were reported by State Street Corp. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 15,569 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 362 shares. Black Creek Invest Mgmt reported 6.42M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Renaissance Techs Limited Company owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,122 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 155,600 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 98 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 72,000 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clean Yield Gp has invested 1.44% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Hain Celestial Group’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Painful 58% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Surges: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13. On Friday, May 17 the insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million.