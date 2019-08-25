Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stake by $1.20 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $38.75 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91M, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 135,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 117,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 546,619 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prosperity Bancshares, LegacyTexas to merge in $2.1B deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,112 shares to 23,868 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,865 shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0.2% stake. 1.34 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 662 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 3,209 shares stake. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 21,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,370 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,932 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,660 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity owns 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 182,109 shares. 1,433 were reported by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Glaxis Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 13,125 shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. 13,566 are owned by Redmond Asset Llc. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $106.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.