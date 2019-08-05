Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Holding by $1.51 Million; Valuation Declined; As Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 410,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62M, up from 398,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 1.55 million shares traded or 77.43% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 4,021 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,469 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Da Davidson invested in 0.01% or 4,235 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 11.65M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 621 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 98,000 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 31,553 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc has 3,150 shares. 3,810 were reported by Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 370,573 shares.

