Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stake by $1.51 Million; Market Value Declined; Loudon Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 410,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62 million, up from 398,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 781,838 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 579.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 6,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.65 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document

