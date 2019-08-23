Great Lakes Advisors Increases Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Hollencrest Securities Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Decreased by $645,568

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 3.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 67,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 3.41 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 119,100 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,414 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc Cl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 634 shares stake. Creative Planning has 9,201 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 23,391 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance stated it has 228,630 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc has 0.49% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oppenheimer has 63,622 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,617 shares. Pension Serv reported 0.05% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 146,804 shares. 144,781 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt stated it has 41,525 shares. Court Place Limited Company invested in 8,620 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian reported 921,818 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts holds 1.1% or 51.39 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 29,444 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,363 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,311 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5.60M shares. Ancora Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,741 shares. 2,484 were reported by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd. Tudor Et Al owns 27,013 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 66,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 22,279 shares. Orrstown accumulated 1,943 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 6.56M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 0.01% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.