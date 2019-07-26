Great Lakes Advisors Increases Position in Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV); New England Investment & Retirement Group Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 498,333 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 6.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Advisor invested in 25,985 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 25,750 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 164,070 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap has 6,687 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 100,269 shares. 1St Source Bank owns 116,433 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aull Monroe Inv Management Corp has invested 2.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 5,592 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paragon reported 6,874 shares. Loeb Corporation has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ballentine Prtn Ltd has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 50,921 shares to 343,574 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Admir (VFIAX) by 12,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,343 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 135,048 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 2,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 6.27 million shares stake. Optimum Invest accumulated 400 shares. 115,211 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,857 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0.21% or 413,820 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.25% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 581,293 shares. State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.65 million shares. Sunbelt invested in 0.18% or 2,766 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 55 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 8,209 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 5,679 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. Faddis Jonathan also sold $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares.