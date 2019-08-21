Great Lakes Advisors Increases Position in Pzena Investment Mgmt Clas (PZN); Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) Share Price Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $331,920

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 85,295 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 92,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 10.81M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas (PZN) by 64.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 74,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 189,225 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 114,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 33,213 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 45,456 shares to 352,761 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 18,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty Inc (CSRSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PZN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch And Inv Mngmt holds 1.23% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,095 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,328 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 25,304 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 911,230 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 46,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 803,119 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Legal General Gru Public holds 2,746 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 125,718 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Renaissance reported 955,900 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

