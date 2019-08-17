Great Lakes Advisors Increases Position in Pzena Investment Mgmt Clas (PZN); As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas (PZN) by 64.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 74,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 189,225 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 114,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 43,765 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S FACEBOOK PROBE WILL EXAMINE POSSIBLE INFRINGEMENT OF ISRAELIS’ PRIVACY – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook’s CEO faces off with Congress; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset has 50,847 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 534,079 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 13,874 shares. Gm Advisory Gp has 15,665 shares. City Communication holds 20,429 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 117,421 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 359,501 shares or 1.45% of the stock. California-based Seven Post Investment Office LP has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary Management Gp holds 1.51% or 22,830 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Management Ltd Co has 2.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,997 shares. Secor Cap Lp holds 11,610 shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,010 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 8,372 shares to 67,121 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 21,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,524 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PZN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,682 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,680 shares. 14,800 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 24,210 shares. Meeder Asset holds 20,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Invest Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 645,193 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 911,230 shares. Parametric Associate stated it has 18,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 12,927 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 25,304 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 803,119 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 94,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 125,718 shares.