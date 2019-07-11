Great Lakes Advisors Increases Position in Anheuser (BUD); Pitcairn Company Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.79 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 87.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 160,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,966 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, up from 183,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 1.65M shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 64,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% or 1,016 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 17,693 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 121 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.59 million shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Highstreet Asset Management invested in 28,334 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.84% stake. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 9,199 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 132,972 shares. Natixis invested in 0.16% or 1.03M shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.04% or 170,351 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.05% stake.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,469 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc owns 116,296 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 770,396 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79 shares. Advsr Asset invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Johnson Finance Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 30,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 6,250 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 234,468 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,719 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0.06% or 1.62M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 4,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

