Great Lakes Advisors Increased Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Position by $1.96 Million; Stock Price Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Position in Oneok New (OKE) Has Lowered by $3.54 Million as Stock Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 51,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 415,051 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.99 million, down from 466,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 349,135 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 91.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 14,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 31,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 16,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 71,044 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,112 shares to 23,868 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 65,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,682 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.13 million shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 6,105 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 347,850 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 0% or 3,116 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Alpine Assoc Mngmt Inc has 2.06% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 84,002 shares. Paloma Partners Management has 0.06% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 19,820 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,944 shares. 11,987 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 4,598 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,078 shares. Bb&T Securities reported 0.01% stake. 6,519 are held by Lpl Fin Lc.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 543,988 shares to 553,988 shares, valued at $67.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 321,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ardagh Group S A.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.75M for 23.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.