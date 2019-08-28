Great Lakes Advisors Increased Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $2.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shares Declined While Parkwood Decreased Holding by $846,880

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 59,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 70,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 510,463 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 85.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 43,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 93,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 50,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.11 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.32 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

