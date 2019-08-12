Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Schwab Charles (SCHW) Holding by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Group One Trading LP Has Cut Its Stake in Take (TTWO) by $1.79 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 35,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 54,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 539,099 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 53,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 116,897 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 63,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,662 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability. 8.13M are held by Ameriprise Fin. Karpas Strategies Limited Company owns 239,045 shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio. Lvw Advsr Lc reported 12,129 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx reported 1.69% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,304 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested in 100 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 5,811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 6.74M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Co invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 30,865 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 229,643 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Earnest Limited Liability holds 558 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10,468 shares to 765,685 shares, valued at $54.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 297,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,880 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 50,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 6,000 shares. 4,070 were reported by Private Cap Inc. Proshare Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,147 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 84,329 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 150,769 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,794 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP reported 33,200 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,095 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Smithfield has 55 shares. Botty Ltd reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (Call) by 29,800 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (Put) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (Call).