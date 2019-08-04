Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Position By $661,878; Harvest Capital Credit Has 1.17 Sentiment

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 6 sold and decreased their holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 3,502 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 44,181 shares with $8.39M value, up from 40,679 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $63.02 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 684 shares traded. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) has declined 7.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 69,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 24,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54,583 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 459 shares.

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $987,581 for 15.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 105,099 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 2.36% or 1.36 million shares. Focused Invsts Lc stated it has 5.63% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 1.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 3,223 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 126,367 shares stake. Baillie Gifford And has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 190,503 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Com reported 2,334 shares. Altfest L J reported 16,785 shares. Aspiriant Ltd reported 2,474 shares. Cincinnati Financial accumulated 447,638 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.88% or 170,401 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.08% or 1,378 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Company holds 81,517 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.