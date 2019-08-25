Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake; Oakworth Capital Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $776,916 as Shares Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 295.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 70,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 93,779 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 23,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.22 million shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 134,429 shares to 322,937 shares, valued at $61.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 14,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,248 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.