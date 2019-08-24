Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake By $1.88 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 92.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 312,906 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 25,100 shares with $153,000 value, down from 338,006 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $535.74M valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 844,634 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) stake by 91.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 14,955 shares as Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 31,380 shares with $4.14M value, up from 16,425 last quarter. Wabco Holdings Inc now has $6.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 491,979 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 136,833 shares to 141,833 valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acacia Communications Inc stake by 46,200 shares and now owns 98,272 shares. Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 2,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ingalls & Snyder Lc has 41,098 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 73,390 were reported by Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.62% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.04% or 183,499 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Llc owns 141,469 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 206,946 shares. Korea Investment holds 214,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Among 7 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $125 lowest target. $141’s average target is 6.48% above currents $132.42 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WBC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating.