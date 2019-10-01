Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Pra Group (PRAA) Stake; Green Square Capital Upped Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Pra Group Inc (PRAA) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 40,264 shares as Pra Group Inc (PRAA)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 294,592 shares with $8.29 million value, up from 254,328 last quarter. Pra Group Inc now has $1.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 143,018 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY

Green Square Capital Llc increased Fastenal Co Com (FAST) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 22,538 shares as Fastenal Co Com (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 45,524 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 22,986 last quarter. Fastenal Co Com now has $17.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 3.16 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 36,147 shares to 6,107 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 18,823 shares and now owns 16,898 shares. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) was reduced too.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PRA Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRA Group (PRAA) Buys Resurgent Holdings’ Canadian Business – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group, Inc. Common Stock (PRAA) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold PRAA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 49.83 million shares or 0.08% less from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,608 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 28,966 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Td Asset holds 65,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 4.06M shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 265 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 202,131 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 131,516 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,929 are owned by First Tru Lp. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com holds 138 shares. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 29,470 were reported by Castleark Management. Michigan-based Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading owns 10,604 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverpark Limited Liability invested 2.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 8,853 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset One Company Ltd holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 318,351 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0% or 274 shares. 77,559 are owned by Liberty Capital Management. Reilly Advsr Lc has 1,518 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Lc holds 0.07% or 4.05 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Legacy Cap Ptnrs has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,570 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 0.48% above currents $31.35 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No Holiday Savings Yet? Here’s How to Build Your Funds Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Do More Alexa Devices Mean for Amazon Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.