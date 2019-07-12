Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) by $2.21 Million as Shares Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Its Stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 55,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 348,467 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 403,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.38 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 19,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 43,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 64,861 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 139,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 103 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,160 shares. 247,230 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Sumitomo Life Insur Company owns 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,612 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 182 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Oakbrook Invests Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. 117,904 are owned by Edgestream Limited Partnership. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,579 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Causeway Cap Mgmt Tr Intl Valu (CIVIX) by 64,458 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank Tupelo Miss by 74,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,811 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $175.24 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G Com (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 31,539 shares to 88,481 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 20,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,237 shares, and has risen its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio Com (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $164,364 was made by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.58 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 30,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 21,614 shares. Eam Investors Llc reported 26,307 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,496 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 13,927 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 9,261 shares. 450 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership. 17,910 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 12,647 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 44,500 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 328,320 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd owns 75,663 shares. 27,504 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Dupont holds 0.01% or 8,604 shares.