Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dine Brands Global (DIN) by $2.51 Million as Shares Rose; Old Point Finl (OPOF) Stake Has Raised by Pl Capital Advisors Llc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 700 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 18.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 27,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, down from 188,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 157,221 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,500 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 343,066 are held by Fj Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Street has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 284,979 shares. Girard Limited owns 0.05% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 12,037 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 11,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 20,521 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Stieven Capital LP holds 177,457 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 33,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 3,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 4,011 shares. Old Point Trust & N A holds 232,066 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 56,654 shares to 256,308 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 43,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Alps holds 0% or 7,394 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Capital Research Global Invsts owns 0.06% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1.92 million shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 769,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has 53,390 shares. Renaissance Llc reported 0.03% stake. Etrade Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Products Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,272 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 27,049 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,702 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.03% or 9,994 shares.