Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position by $3.39 Million; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Market Value Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 84,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 175,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 356,836 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 201,677 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 14,532 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Lc holds 229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Violich Mgmt holds 8,573 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 118,060 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Duncker Streett has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Motco has 730 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 67,239 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 35,128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Qs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 69,609 shares or 0% of the stock.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 3,797 shares to 26,132 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 9,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).