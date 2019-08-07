Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Amedisys (AMED) Holding By $2.19 Million; 15 Analysts Covering Microsoft (MSFT)

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 15.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 15. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.