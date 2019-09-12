Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stake by $6.33 Million; As Haemonetics (HAE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $120.87 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 74.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 350,190 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.14 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 436,965 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 67,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 152,852 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, up from 85,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 749,885 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 52,500 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 16,960 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 23,350 shares. Covington Management holds 146 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% or 134,327 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). North Star Asset Management holds 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 3,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.16% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 25,798 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 23,550 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 292,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 175,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 43.41 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 7,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). City Com owns 12,524 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 275,990 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc reported 4,074 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Llc owns 7,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa holds 65,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 93 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% or 127,215 shares. Td Asset reported 0.02% stake.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,999 shares to 48,890 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,861 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:PNW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.