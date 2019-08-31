Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Mistras Group (MG) Position By $465,543; Shorts at ALCANNA COMMON SHARES (LQSIF) Raised By 50.56%

ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had an increase of 50.56% in short interest. LQSIF’s SI was 162,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.56% from 108,000 shares previously. With 17,100 avg volume, 10 days are for ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s short sellers to cover LQSIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.0311 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7857. About 16,211 shares traded. Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Mistras Group Inc (MG) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 35,811 shares as Mistras Group Inc (MG)’s stock rose 10.01%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 214,578 shares with $2.96 million value, up from 178,767 last quarter. Mistras Group Inc now has $418.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 70,898 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $139.38 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 253 retail liquor stores consisting of 179 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 34 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska; 15 stores under Liquor Barn Â‘The Ultimate Party SourceÂ’ and Liquor Barn Express brand names in Kentucky; 2 stores under Joe CanalÂ’s Discount Liquor Outlet brand name in New Jersey; and 1 store under the brand name of LQR MKT in Connecticut. It currently has negative earnings. Liquor Stores N.A.

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group Inc has $5500 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 111.16% above currents $14.6 stock price. Mistras Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

