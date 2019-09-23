Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Its Blackrock (BLK) Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Upped Position by $488,394

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 115.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 10,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 19,073 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95M, up from 8,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $444.39. About 1.23M shares traded or 117.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Portfolio Update; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 29/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT, COULD DAMPEN M&A, BECOME A STUMBLING BLOCK FOR MARKETS

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mengis Cap Mgmt stated it has 735 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.45% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Newfocus Gp reported 1.21% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 17,639 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Markel holds 212,800 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 102,519 shares. Capital Intl Investors has invested 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Manchester Management Ltd Co reported 2,046 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 501 shares. 8 were reported by M&R Cap Mngmt Inc. Strategic Financial Serv stated it has 15,826 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 22,021 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Reilly Advsr Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,341 shares to 376,404 shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 75,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,147 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,653 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.