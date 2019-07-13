Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Varonis Systems (VRNS) Position; Noodles & Co Has 1.02 Sentiment

Noodles & Co (NDLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 44 funds increased or opened new positions, while 43 cut down and sold stock positions in Noodles & Co. The funds in our database now own: 23.72 million shares, down from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Noodles & Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 18.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 11,183 shares as Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 30.54%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 67,176 shares with $4.01M value, down from 78,359 last quarter. Varonis Systems Inc now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 279,343 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Varonis System At $50, Earn 10.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark downgraded the shares of VRNS in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Hold” rating. JMP Securities downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson maintained the shares of VRNS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. $1.64 million worth of stock was sold by Faitelson Yakov on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 6 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability holds 5,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru reported 0% stake. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Co has 1.39 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 17,828 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 4,297 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.29% or 149,539 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Northern invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 27,876 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company owns 883,113 shares. Interest Grp Inc Incorporated owns 18,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 202,377 shares to 249,995 valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutanix Inc Cl A stake by 93,936 shares and now owns 167,106 shares. Pioneer Ils Interval Fund was raised too.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 241,644 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.12 million for 40.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $345.72 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.