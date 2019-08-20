Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Declined; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Share Price Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 180,227 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 5,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 73,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 67,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 22,650 shares to 196,345 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 96,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,937 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,807 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.08% or 8.00M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% or 84,141 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.2% or 3,881 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 190,802 shares stake. Professional Advisory accumulated 11,392 shares. 87,318 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mngmt. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,248 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 199,930 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Contravisory Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 631 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Philadelphia Trust Comm, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,525 shares. Albion Grp Ut has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chilton Limited Com holds 183,482 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.