Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.53 Million; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Schooner Capital Has Decreased Stake by $12.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 213.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 76,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,793 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 36,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 8.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 1.19 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimpress Nv Euro by 11,660 shares to 93,001 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

