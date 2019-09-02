Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Mednax (MD) as Share Price Declined; As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 44,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 124,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 543,864 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 450,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.69 million, down from 456,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Egerton (Uk) Llp has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,969 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 247,692 shares. Asset has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 2.48% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 282,250 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 1.74 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,621 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Lc holds 0.28% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 278,073 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 20 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 11,859 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,500 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 485 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $213.87M for 18.44 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays 20 Plus Year Treasury (TLT) by 4,880 shares to 120,373 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 117,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oakmark Investor (OAKIX) by 72,136 shares to 529,559 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 27,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,747 shares, and cut its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).