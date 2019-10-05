Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $15.80 Million as Stock Rose; Kbc Group Nv Raised Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake by $2.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 190,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 794,206 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.59M, up from 603,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 27,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $330.4. About 255,754 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 17,090 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 11,461 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 7,363 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Girard Prtn Limited has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 876 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 149 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 1.67M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Gideon Cap Inc reported 3,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 56,698 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 1,016 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 14,768 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 6.70 million shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 303,126 shares to 379,143 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 14,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,284 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “BlackBerry Earnings: Growth Slows – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Essex Property Trust (ESS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essex Is Still Strong, But Valuation Is An Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Harbors Inv Corp by 573,765 shares to 14,733 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,906 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces Pivotal RESTORE-IMI 2 Phase 3 Study of RECARBRIO in HABP/VABP Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces Pivotal New Data from its Broad Oncology Portfolio at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 81,566 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associates Incorporated stated it has 206,086 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 11,689 shares. Regions Fin invested 1.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 20,314 are held by Burney Company. Amica Mutual Insurance Com accumulated 76,211 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 21,474 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 655,449 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 61,510 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Paw Capital reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Mgmt Assocs holds 4,650 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth holds 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 21,776 shares.