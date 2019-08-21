Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) as Market Valuation Rose; Polygon Management LTD Maintains Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT)

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 1.17M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 9,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 406,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89M, up from 397,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.89 million shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Slowing Growth In U.S. Crude Production Could Hit Tanker Rates – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE: DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2019 results Wednesday May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DHT Maritime (DHT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Time Charters Offer Window On Shipping Sentiment – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings: Wait For Correction Before Any Fresh Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 19,036 shares to 5,896 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 56,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,079 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 17,485 shares. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 10,000 shares. Ci holds 55,476 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors invested in 2.34% or 144,806 shares. Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 58,562 shares. Argi Invest Limited Liability holds 10,401 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 39,207 shares. First Manhattan Commerce, New York-based fund reported 81,919 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19,832 shares. First National Trust reported 23,069 shares. Leavell Invest Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.