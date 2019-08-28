Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its Kennametal (KMT) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Denny’s (DENN) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 299,735 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 249,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 179,080 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 31,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 250,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 282,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 394,016 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Llc holds 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) or 5,700 shares. Zpr Mgmt owns 27,692 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mgmt has 92,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 143,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Fuller Thaler Asset reported 1.12% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). 9,740 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 30,526 shares. Moller Financial Services holds 6,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 16,500 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr invested in 0.05% or 11,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.08M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 236,900 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 19,000 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 160,574 shares to 343,966 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 126,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 26,645 shares to 431,353 shares, valued at $35.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 78,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,989 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 69,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 61,686 shares. Bank Of America De owns 522,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 0.02% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 10,433 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 1.09 million shares. 8.66M were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 457 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Northern has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Fmr stated it has 2.39M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 29,516 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 392,279 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 82,207 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).