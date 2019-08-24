Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $687,190 as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Its Position by $10.05 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 19,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 312,569 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 332,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas (NYSE:PZN) by 74,323 shares to 189,225 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 85,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.