Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased By $2.15 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Owens Illinois (OI) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 5,648 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 61,709 shares with $23.54 million value, down from 67,357 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

Owens Illinois Inc (OI) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 111 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 124 sold and decreased their stakes in Owens Illinois Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 135.71 million shares, down from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Owens Illinois Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 102 Increased: 63 New Position: 48.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 48,665 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc invested in 1.85% or 11,300 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sg Americas Llc holds 63,309 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Grimes And Incorporated has 29,208 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 48,603 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associates Inc. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,459 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. 188,162 are held by Alyeska Inv Gp Lp. West Chester Advsr owns 1.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,848 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,863 shares. Edgemoor Inv owns 2.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,206 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.3% or 45,719 shares. Sigma Planning has 29,629 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 44,481 shares to 124,758 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 14,955 shares and now owns 31,380 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) has declined 8.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 9.23% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. for 465,102 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 1.26 million shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Golub Group Llc has 3.54% invested in the company for 2.15 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 3.41% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.