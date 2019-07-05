Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) by $14.16 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Declined While Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 96,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,937 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 180,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 219,996 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.74 million, down from 271,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $537.18. About 482,895 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 11,285 shares to 161,472 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 4,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 15,533 shares. 10,400 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.31% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 103,585 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 146,385 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 63,006 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 726 shares. 679,100 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Lc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 11,873 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 1,718 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 6,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 369,930 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Com. Massachusetts Service Ma invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Polaris Cap Ltd owns 23,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Major Chinese chipmaker delisting from the NYSE, but says it has nothing to do with trade war – CNBC” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deckers Outdoor +8% after blasting estimates – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 175,750 shares to 967,376 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 60.22 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IHI, TMO, EW, ISRG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Up on Solid Preliminary Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). New York-based Kings Point Management has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 450 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 1,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt reported 5,816 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Invest House reported 0.58% stake. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 407 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 13,949 shares. Hudock Group accumulated 0.01% or 40 shares. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 36,579 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Clarkston Partners Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 450 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).