Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $418,698; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Hasbro (HAS) Holding by $988,805 as Stock Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 6,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 46,137 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 52,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 81,384 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 33,857 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 45,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 491,512 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 15,240 shares. Sei Investments reported 32,761 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,627 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern Trust reported 156,635 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 140,684 shares. Bartlett And Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). State Street has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Rudman Errol M owns 57,548 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 3,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,778 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,652 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,826 shares to 38,974 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.57 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.06% or 35,692 shares. Opus Invest Management holds 0.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 29,400 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 3,268 shares. 70,054 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&T Savings Bank accumulated 13,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,883 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 9,664 shares. National Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 53,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 7,581 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 471 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 230,500 shares stake. Pennsylvania Communications owns 9,052 shares. Cincinnati Insur Com holds 1.26M shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).