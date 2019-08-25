Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Chevron (CVX) Position By $1.55 Million; Mack-cali Realty (CLI) Sellers Increased By 1.97% Their Shorts

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 12,575 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 421,404 shares with $51.91 million value, down from 433,979 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) had an increase of 1.97% in short interest. CLI’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.97% from 1.27M shares previously. With 413,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s short sellers to cover CLI’s short positions. The SI to Mack-cali Realty Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 469,990 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mack-Cali gets notice from Bow Street on board nominations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. Shares for $47,893 were bought by BATKIN ALAN R on Wednesday, June 19.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty has $26 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 19.05% above currents $20.58 stock price. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10.