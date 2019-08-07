Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $4.53 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Stake by $4.17 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 213.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 76,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,793 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 36,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 4.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 134,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666.38M, down from 21.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 14.74 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 845,349 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com owns 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 249,624 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 73,139 were reported by Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hayek Kallen Mngmt accumulated 4.02% or 104,849 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,815 shares stake. Envestnet Asset reported 0.18% stake. Howard Mgmt reported 6,625 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 15,100 shares. Diversified holds 0.05% or 17,718 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 9,346 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has 39,440 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,865 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,112 shares to 23,868 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 8,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,705 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap Inc accumulated 23,036 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru has 26,789 shares. Tuttle Tactical owns 100,233 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt holds 1.73% or 84,989 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53.13 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 43,164 shares. Live Your Vision Llc accumulated 2,261 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,524 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.22 million shares. Strategic Fincl Services stated it has 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Da Davidson & invested in 0.97% or 1.81M shares. Spinnaker holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 92,360 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has 44,364 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 35,719 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Com stated it has 24,858 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aphria: Don’t Be Fooled By The Relief Rally – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com by 2.17M shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) by 18,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR).