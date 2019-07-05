Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.72 Million; Carmignac Gestion Lifted Its Jd.Com (JD) Stake by $59.34 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.87 million, up from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 6.01 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,651 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 41,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13M shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 115,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,412 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 145,320 shares to 231,890 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 12,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,633 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 90,271 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 772,803 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bartlett And Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 58,315 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Country Club Tru Na holds 8,416 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management reported 109,852 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com has 15,550 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 11,063 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 18,882 shares stake. Edgewood Llc has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington Tru Bank reported 0.21% stake. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.39% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Connecticut-based Essex Inc has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).