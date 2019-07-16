Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stake by $659,797; Stock Rose; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Position by $7.78 Million as Shares Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 11,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 78,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 277,186 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 87,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,358 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 141,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 1.14M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp has 18,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 125,410 shares. Etrade Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 37,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,456 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 1.99M shares. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 16,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 136,455 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 576,010 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 18,471 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading LP has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 28,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 13,814 shares to 25,239 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 67,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,000 were reported by Cap Mngmt Associate Ny. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh has invested 0.36% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 104,207 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 5,053 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adirondack Trust has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 13.55M shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Natixis Advisors Lp has 25,112 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 15,304 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd reported 8,118 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Company owns 12,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 80,990 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 455,716 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 105,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).