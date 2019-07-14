Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $687,190 as Stock Rose; Wade G W & Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $2.77 Million; Valuation Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 19,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,569 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 332,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 338,447 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 144,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,652 shares to 10,653 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 27,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.25 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Double Downgrades Gildan On Nicaraguan Unrest – Benzinga” on July 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear: A Strong Q2 Isn’t Enough To Quell Outlook Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “EagleBank, parent company consolidate under one board – Washington Business Journal” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan: Bank’s Culture Has ‘Substantially Improved’ – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares to 75,483 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,798 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).