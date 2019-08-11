Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Big Lots (BIG) Holding; Esco Technologies Has 1.37 Sentiment

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 13.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 27,191 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 173,984 shares with $6.61M value, down from 201,175 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $871.44M valuation. The stock decreased 7.69% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 85 funds opened new or increased positions, while 62 cut down and sold stakes in Esco Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 23.65 million shares, down from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Esco Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 6.17% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 159,762 shares traded or 35.59% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 14/03/2018 ESCO Announces Acquisition of North American Utility Solutions Provider; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 105,595 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.65% in the stock. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 69,160 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 82.77% above currents $22.34 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 3,320 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 644,762 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 363,389 shares. Somerset invested in 7,062 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 546,867 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 18,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 40,835 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd invested in 0.6% or 108,748 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 4.29M shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Prudential stated it has 0.12% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 0% or 42,891 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 91,104 shares to 103,010 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) stake by 186,464 shares and now owns 316,002 shares. Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) was raised too.

